India’s first reaction on Imran Khan’s victory: Hope Pakistan will work for a safe South Asia

Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued India’s first response to politician Imran Khan’s victory in Pakistan general elections. “We hope that new Pakistan govt will work constructively to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia free of terror and violence,” MEA was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. “India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours,” the ministry added in country’s first official response to the election outcome in Pakistan. New Delhi welcomed that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25, winning 116 of the 270 seats. The other two mainstream parties, Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have won 64 and 43 seats respectively.

Khan, who is touted to be the prime minister of his country, has said Pakistan was ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the “core issue” of Kashmir, through talks. “If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start,” he said. The New Delhi-Islamabad ties have nose-dived in the last few years over cross-border terrorism. Relations worsened after terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups on several military bases in India.