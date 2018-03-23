​​ ​
India’s first green mall to open in Kerala today

The Rs 10,000-crore Malabar Group is set to unveil on Friday a mall in the state’s capital, described as India’s first green mall, harnessing a slew of environment-friendly initiatives. In its first phase, Mall of Travancore (MOT) incurred a cost of about Rs 400 crore.

The Rs 10,000-crore Malabar Group is set to unveil on Friday a mall in the state’s capital, described as India’s first green mall, harnessing a slew of environment-friendly initiatives. In its first phase, Mall of Travancore (MOT) incurred a cost of about Rs 400 crore. “Work on the second phase would start soon and will be complete by 2020,” says MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group. “As much as 5% of the income generated would go to charity,” he says.

According to him, the thrust on environment-conservation has made the project a tad costlier than it would have been otherwise. MOT is envisaged to give direct employment to 2,000 people and indirect employment to 1,000 people. In a visual representation of the green initiatives, about 70% of the facade of MOT is covered with a vertical garden. Besides, the mall complies with the Swachh Bharat certification and the zero waste international alliance certification, he added.

