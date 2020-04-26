India’s fight against coronavirus people-driven: PM Narendra Modi

COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people are rising to occasion to help each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of 130 crore citizens in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann KiBaat, he said that the fight against the virus in India is people-driven. He said that every individual is contributing in the fight to limit the spread of the virus.

He said that people are rising to occasion to help each other and “we are all in this together”. The PM said be it businesses, office culture, education, medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in post-coronavirus world.

“A vast country such as India, with its proactive endeavor on the path of development is fighting a decisive battle against poverty. This is the only medium it possesses to fight the coronavirus and triumph over it,” he said.

“India’s fight against coronavirus is people-driven, in the truest sense of the term. In India it is the people who are fighting the coronavirus; it is you who are putting up a fight… along with the people, the government and the administration are fighting as well,” Modi added.