India’s economic condition is not that bad, Congress neither understands politics nor economics: Amit Shah

Amit Shah called the current economic slowdown a ‘temporary phase’ triggered by global events and should not be seen in isolation.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Indian economy was still doing better than most world economies. He called the current economic slowdown a ‘temporary phase’ triggered by global events and should not be seen in isolation. He also defended finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the decisions she took in the last few weeks to revive the consumption which has been badly affected. “After the globalisation of 1991, the economy of one country can not be seen in isolation. India’s economic condition is better if we compare it with the world economy. The slowdown in India is lower than what has been in the world,” Amit Shah said in an interview to India Today TV.

When asked about the economies that are doing much better like Bangladesh and Vietnam, Shah said that the size of these economies is way smaller than that of India and therefore can’t be compared. India in the recent quarter recorded just a 5% growth rate, lower than China. However, Amit Shah said it was a “temporary phase” and the economy would revive soon. “India’s position is better than the most global economies. If someone studies it comparatively then it would come out that situation is not that bad,” the Home Minister said.

Responding to some of the Congress leaders who had said that that BJP understands politics but not the economics, Amit Shah said that the growth rate was more than what they (Congress leaders) delivered during their rule. “They neither understand politics nor economics,” the Home Minister said. In an hour-long interview, Amit Shah touched upon various key issues such as NRC, Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya verdict.

Shah reiterated that he will implement the NRC in the whole country as illegal immigrants should be asked to leave. He also said that he was hopeful that people would accept the Ayodhya verdict whatever it may be.