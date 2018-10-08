India’s connection with overseas diaspora has strengthened: President Ram Nath Kovind in Tajikistan

President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that the Indian Government’s mechanism to connect with overseas Indian community has been majorly changed in recent years, adding that India’s emotional, cultural, economic and institutional relations with its diaspora have become stronger Addressing the “Friends of India in Tajikistan” event, hosted by Somnath Ghosh, India’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, here, President Kovind assured members of the Indian community that India will continue to give its cooperation to Tajikistan in capacity building and development The President further instructed missions to promptly respond to diaspora members in need of assistance.

He also appreciated the work of Tajikistan’s Indologists and recalled that the Padma Shri, India’s highest civilian award, had been conferred to famous Indologist, Professor Habibullo Rajabov, this year for his contribution in education and literature The President landed at the Dushanbe International Airport in Tajikistan on Sunday afternoon, where along with First Lady Savita Kovind, he was received by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir and First Deputy Foreign Minister, Nizomiddin Zohidi amongst other dignitaries As part of his three-day visit to the country, President Kovind is scheduled to meet his Tajik counterpart Emamoli Rahmon.

He will also be visiting the Tajik National University to deliver an address on ‘Countering Radicalisation: Challenges in Modern Societies’ Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas are also part of the President’s delegation on his first official visit to the Central Asian country.