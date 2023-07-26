India’s Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, father says ‘she is dead for us’

Days after rebuffing the wedding buzz, Indian resident Anju has reportedly married her Pakistani Facebook friend. The 34-year-old, who had traveled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, 29, had initially denied any love affair and marriage angle. However, she reportedly married Nasrullah in the evening of July 25. The father of the woman said she was as good as dead for her family back home. She left behind her two children and her father says she has ruined their future.

Her father also said that if this is what she had wanted she should have divorced her husband first. “She is no more for us”, the father said.

Though the father says he doesn’t have any information about her conversion to Islam, he raises questions about who will now look after the children and her husband. She has a 13-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy who are now left to be raised by Thomas, father of Anju.

He also denied appealing to the Indian government to bring her back. Anju was on speaking terms only with her mother and not with father. Any speculations relating to criminal activities has also been denied by Thomas who then said that only the media is raising such questions and his kids do not have any criminal tendencies.

Earlier Thomas had said that his daughter is “mentally disturbed and eccentric”. Later that day a report said that Anju had married her Facebook friend after converting to Islam and her new name would be Fatima. Anju was staying at Nasrullah’s home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

