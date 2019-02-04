Indians to be hit as EU suspends Turkmenistan Airlines from UK

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 7:10 PM

The route is a commonly used budget route between India and the UK, with cheaper tickets as a result of the indirect route via Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan Airlines, Indians, European Union, Commonwealth Office, European Aviation Safety Agency, india newsIts other flights to be affected by the EU suspension include those connecting Ashgabat with Germany and France. (Representational image: Reuters)

The UK government on Monday announced that the European Union (EU) has suspended Turkmenistan Airlines flights over safety concerns, affecting budget flights that operate from India. The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advisory notes that the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has ordered the airline’s suspension, which means flights from Amritsar to Birmingham and London’s Heathrow Airport, and New Delhi to Heathrow Airport, which fly via Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat, will not be able to land in the UK.

“The European Aviation Safety Agency has suspended Turkmenistan Airlines flights to and from the EU pending confirmation that it meets international air safety standards,” the FCO advisory notes. “This means Turkmenistan Airlines flights from Amritsar to Birmingham and Heathrow, and New Delhi to Heathrow, which fly via Ashgabat, do not have permission to continue their route from Ashgabat to Birmingham and Heathrow; affected passengers are advised to contact Turkmenistan Airlines for advice,” the FCO said.

The route is a commonly used budget route between India and the UK, with cheaper tickets as a result of the indirect route via Turkmenistan. The airline operates five flights a week from Birmingham to Ashgabat and a weekly departure from Heathrow Airport, with a majority of the passengers connecting to services to India. It is an especially popular route with the British Punjabi population, flying to Amritsar.

Turkmenistan, a former Soviet Union country, had set up its flagship airline in 1992. Its other flights to be affected by the EU suspension include those connecting Ashgabat with Germany and France. The UK remains an EU member-country until the Brexit deadline next month and therefore all EU rules continue to apply in Britain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indians to be hit as EU suspends Turkmenistan Airlines from UK
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition