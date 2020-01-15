Indians’ mindset is to find unity in diversity, not vice-versa: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By: |
Published: January 15, 2020 9:08:53 AM

He said RSS workers always work for the welfare of society without any intention of earning name or fame.

The whole world is plagued by the wrong approach of looking at differences within society and Indians should take the lead in correcting this trend, he said while speaking at an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Indians’ mindset is to find unity in diversity rather than looking at diversity in unity. He said these days differences on the basis of caste, religion and political affiliation are dominating society.

The whole world is plagued by the wrong approach of looking at differences within society and Indians should take the lead in correcting this trend, he said while speaking at an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital. “We (Indian) people don’t find diversity in unity and we look at unity in diversity,” Bhagwat said.

He said RSS workers always work for the welfare of society without any intention of earning name or fame.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indians’ mindset is to find unity in diversity not vice-versa RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kerala govt says CAA ‘discriminatory’; First state to move SC against Citizenship Amendment Act
2Malaysia concerned by India palm oil import curbs but to speak against New Delhi’s actions: Mahathir
3Anti-CAA protest at Wankhede Stadium; Group of students dispalys banners