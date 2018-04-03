Indians killed in Iraq: PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for families of victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of all those men who were killed in Iraq’s Mosul. The bodies of the 38 Indians killed in Iraq were brought back to the country on April 2 by Union minister Gen V K Singh. According to PTI, the mortal remains of the 38 slain Indians, out of 39 were brought to the country via a special aircraft from Baghdad and the plane landed at the Amritsar airport at 2.30 PM. The presumed remains of one of the 39 men killed were yet to be positively identified. The bodies of the deceased were received at the airport by the distraught families with teary eyes as they looked at the caskets.

V K Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs had left for Baghdad on April 1 to bring back the mortal remains of the Indians who were killed in the war-torn country. Out of the 39 men killed, 27 men belonged to Punjab and 4 to Himachal Pradesh. The rest of the men hailed places in Patna and Kolkata. Th bodies of 31 men were received at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, the rest of the bodies would be flown to their respective places in Patna and Kolkata to be handed over to their relatives.

On April 2, Congress attacked Union minister Gen V K Singh (retd) for his reported “insensitive” remark comparing the demand for compensation to the families of 39 Indians killed in Iraq to demanding “biscuits”. They said that the statement was “heartless, shameful and reprehensible”.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “39 Indians were killed in Mosul, Iraq, as Modi Government continuously misled the families and Nation. Minister, V.K. Singh is now rubbing ‘salt on the wounds’ by rubbishing the demands for compensation for the families as akin to demand for ‘biscuits’. Heartless, Shameful and Reprehensible!”

The news about the death of the 39 Indians in Iraq was divulged by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in the Parliament in the month of March. Swaraj told the Parliament that as many as 40 Indian were abducted by terror group ISIS in Iraq from Mosul in the month of June in 2014. While one of the 40 men managed to escape, the remaining 39 Indian was taken to Badoosh and killed.