Indians can now travel to 57 countries visa-free as India rises 7 spots on passport index

India’s passport has moved up seven places from its position in 2022 and now ranks at the 80th spot, according to the latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India’s current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

Indian passport holders will now have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka. However, they will still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world’s strongest passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations. After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. Meanwhile, the second rank is shared by Germany, Portugal and Spain.

The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations. Yemen (99), Pakistan (100), Syria (101) and Iraq (102) round up the bottom five.

Invented nearly 20 years ago by Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman, Henley & Partners, the Henley Passport Index, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect.