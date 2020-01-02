Indians abroad start eating beef due to lack of knowledge about culture, values: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday stirred up a controversy by claiming that most of the Indian children who go abroad, start eating beef as they are not taught about the country’s culture and its values.

Speaking at the the ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyapan’ event in his constituency Begusarai, the minister pointed out that students in private schools should be taught shlokas of Bhagwat Gita and Hanuman Chalisa. “I would like to say to people present here, this practice should start from the private schools since at government-run ones, we run the risk of inviting accusations of imposing the bhagwa (saffron) agenda,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The minister added that while chilren from schools run by missionaries do well academically, subsequently they go abroad and start eating beef. “I say this because it has been seen that at schools run by missionaries, children from well-off families excel academically, go on to have successful careers, but when they go abroad they eat beef. Why so? This is because we have not inculcated sanskaar into them,” the minister went on to say.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the minister also voiced his support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Slamming the Congress, the minister challenged the grand old party to come out and openly declare that it supports granting citizenship to all illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as well as Rohingyas from Myanmar.

The minister also spoke on the recent instance of ‘misbehavior’ with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who was heckled by a historian at a public function where the former was trying to defend the CAA.

“All these things are part of Pakistans Ghazwa-e-Hind, aimed at weakening India. CAA is just an excuse. It is an instance of kahin pe nigahen, kahin pe nishane,” the minister said.