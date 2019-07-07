Indian Youth Congress national president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

Keshav Chand Yadav was appointed as the national president of Indian Youth Congress in May 2018.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Keshav Chand Yadav has resigned from his post taking full responsibility of the party’s Lok Sabha election defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency ANI reported. In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said that he joined politics because he was inspired by the vision of the former Congress President for the betterment of India. He thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the party.

“I joined politics after being inspired by your (Rahul Gandhi) vision for the development and welfare of India. It is just because of your revolutionary step to inculcate one of the finest democratic processes in Indian Youth Congress that a common man like me could make a stand in politics. Sir, as you are well aware that I toiled from being a social worker to block-level party worker and presently the national president of IYC,” he said in the letter.

“But now after giving a serious thought on the current political scenario and to stand by your fight and cause, I do hereby take the full responsibility of the 2019 electoral defeat and tender my resignation from my current post. I have always been and will continue to serve the party as a dedicated and responsible worker of the Congress,” Yadav added.

Yadav comes from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed as the national president of the IYC in May last year. Prior to his appointment as the chief of the IYC, he was national general secretary of Youth Congress and was in charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is likely to meet next week in Delhi to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor. Rahul had resigned as Congress president following the Lok Sabha drubbing. Even after several requests from top Congress leaders to take back his resignation decision, the Gandhi scion has said that he was in no mood to review his decision.

Rahul had resigned on May 25 during the CWC meeting following the party’s dismal show in general elections where it won only 52 out of 542 seats. He had himself lost from Amethi, his family pocket borough, to BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of nearly 55,000 votes. Rahul, however, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Reports say that names of former Union minister and senior Maharashtra leader Sushilkumar Shinde or Karnataka leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, the leader of the party in the previous Lok Sabha, are being considered for the top party post.