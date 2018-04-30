Indian Youth Congress meet stresses on increased women’s participation in politics

Indian Youth Congress today held its national executive meet here and stressed the need for women’s empowerment through increased participation in politics. (Reuters)

Indian Youth Congress today held its national executive meet here and stressed the need for women’s empowerment through increased participation in politics. The national executive, whose theme was “Why Not Her”, witnessed increased participation from women leaders gathered from across the country. IYC’s national spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said that in accordance with the theme, the meeting was addressed by MP and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev. IYC national president Amrinder Singh Raja and AICC’s joint secretary Krishna Allavaru chaired the meeting. The meeting was also addressed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who spoke on the major economic challenges being faced by the nation under the BJP rule. The meeting was also attended and addressed by senior congress leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Ambika Soni, Meenakshi Natarajan and Ajay Maken.