Indian worker dies after taken as hostage by Rakhine rebels in Myanmar

The Indian workers were part of the ongoing construction on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transportation Project.

A 60-year-old Indian national has died in Myanmar after being taken hostage with several other compatriots and a Myanmarese lawmaker by an ethnic rebel group in the country’s restive Rakhine province, media reports said on Monday. Vinoo Gopal was among 10 people, including four Indians and U Whei Tin – a lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, were abducted on Sunday by the Arakan Army from two boats while travelling from Paletwa in the Chin state to Kyauktaw in Rakhine, The Irrawaddy reported.

The Indian workers were part of the ongoing construction on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transportation Project. The incident about the death of the Indian worker came into limelight when the Arakan Army released eight people, including four Indians, two translators and two boat drivers, along with 60-year-old Gopal’s body at the Kyauktaw Police Station on Monday morning, the report said.