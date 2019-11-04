Indian worker dies after taken as hostage by Rakhine rebels in Myanmar

By: |
Published: November 4, 2019 6:51:35 PM

The incident about the death of the Indian worker came into limelight when the Arakan Army released eight people, including four Indians, two translators and two boat drivers, along with 60-year-old Gopal's body at the Kyauktaw Police Station on Monday morning, the report said.

The Indian workers were part of the ongoing construction on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transportation Project.

A 60-year-old Indian national has died in Myanmar after being taken hostage with several other compatriots and a Myanmarese lawmaker by an ethnic rebel group in the country’s restive Rakhine province, media reports said on Monday. Vinoo Gopal was among 10 people, including four Indians and U Whei Tin – a lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, were abducted on Sunday by the Arakan Army from two boats while travelling from Paletwa in the Chin state to Kyauktaw in Rakhine, The Irrawaddy reported.

The Indian workers were part of the ongoing construction on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transportation Project. The incident about the death of the Indian worker came into limelight when the Arakan Army released eight people, including four Indians, two translators and two boat drivers, along with 60-year-old Gopal’s body at the Kyauktaw Police Station on Monday morning, the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indian worker dies after taken as hostage by Rakhine rebels in Myanmar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chidambaram slams state of economy; says ‘incompetently managed and doing badly’
2Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets pic with party chief Uddhav Thackeray, says journey amusing before goal
3Nitish Katara murder case: SC dismisses Vikas Yadav’s plea for parole