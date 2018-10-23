Indian students lack access to quality education, says Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

India has no dearth of talent but a large number of students lack access to quality education that could meet the demands of the modern times, Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar has said. Kumar, who is presently in news for an upcoming biopic on his life starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, was felicitated in the Silicon Valley over the weekend in recognition of his effort to help poor children to get admission into the prestigious IITs.

“In India, there is a huge craving for education, but quality education is not accessible to all of them. Today, technology can make it happen. online classes can do what is not otherwise possible,” Kumar said. “Education is changing fast, as the requirements are changing. This calls for new approach to education,” he said while speaking at the golden jubilee function of ‘Indian for collective action’ organised in San Jose, California, on Saturday.

Observing that there is no dearth of talent in India, Kumar said equal opportunities in terms of quality education and modern-day requirements often eluded a large number of students. “Today, there are opportunities to fill this void through technology. You people can make it happen through small contributions from your side in your own way to make a big difference,” he said.

Anand runs Super 30 educational programme to mentor 30 students free off cost through a year-long residential programme for India’s prestigious IIT-JEE exam. In its 17-year, Super 30 has helped hundreds of students, mostly from poverty-stricken background, successfully chase their IIT dream.