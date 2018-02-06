Indian student Rachit Patel bags award as 1,000th student at UK college

A 19-year-old Indian student won a 1,000-pound grant after he became the 1,000th student to enrol at Birmingham City University International College (BCUIC). (Image: Reuters)

A 19-year-old Indian student won a 1,000-pound grant after he became the 1,000th student to enrol at Birmingham City University International College (BCUIC). Rachit Patel, from Mumbai, celebrated the milestone along with students and teachers as he began his studies on the Art and Design Foundation programme at the College. “This wonderful bursary is a real help towards my education. Coming to study here in the UK was something I had always wanted to do and I was really excited to be here, but I never expected I would be making history on my first day,” Patel said. “I can’t wait to further my education here at the BCUIC in these beautiful surroundings, before I progress on to the BA (Hons) Media and Communication undergraduate degree at Birmingham City University in September,” he said. Opened less than five years ago, BCUIC provides undergraduate and postgraduate pathways to Birmingham City University for international students who do not meet the university’s direct entry requirements – enabling them to progress on to a full-fledged Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

The BCUIC is a few miles from the centre of Birmingham, close to the world-famous Cadbury’s chocolate factory in the city’s Bournville suburb. Cheryl Badhams, College Principal, Birmingham City University International College, said: “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of enrolling 1,000 students – and in under five years is a real achievement.” “I believe our success is owing to the continued hard work of our dedicated team of academic and support staff, who work together to provide a safe and supportive learning environment to international students, within our unique Bournville campus.”

The BCUIC is part of the global Navitas Group, an international education provider with knowledge and resources of staff from more than 35 different colleges and campuses worldwide. Kathy-Zoe Baira, a 23-year-old student from Kwekwe, a city in Zimbabwe’s Midlands Province, was one of the first students to enrol at BCUIC in September 2013. “Since completing my undergraduate degree, I continue to work within the university, improving the experience for prospective students, sharing my journey with them, as well as supporting them through the application process,” she said.