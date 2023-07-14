Indian student gets beaten up by Khalistani supporters in Sydney, hospitalised with injuries

A 23-year-old Indian international student was attacked allegedly by Khalistani supporters in Sydney’s Western Suburb of Merrylands, while returning home from work.

“Friday morning at 5.30 am when I was going to work some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me,” news agency Australian Today quoted the student as saying.

The student told the media that he was repeatedly attacked by an iron rod and later filmed by two of them.

“The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan,” said an officer.

Reportedly, the student is critically injured and is hospitalised in Westmead Hospital after being brutally attacked by the K-supporters.

The student accused them of being Khalistani supporters, as they were continuously raising the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad”.

“Shortly after 5.40am on Friday 14 July 2023, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended Rupert Street, Merrylands West, following reports of an assault,” said an NCW police officer.

In May 2023, a similar attack was reported in Sydney, defacing a prominent hindu temple by Pro-Khalistani elements.

