Kalka Mail decouples near Allahabad; passengers safe

Passengers of the Kalka Express had a close shave today as the coupling between one of the sleeper coaches and the pantry car snapped while the train was passing through the neighbouring district of Kaushambi. (Photo: Reuters)

Passengers of the Kalka Express had a close shave today as the coupling between one of the sleeper coaches and the pantry car snapped while the train was passing through the neighbouring district of Kaushambi.

According to North Central Railway (NCR) zone headquarters here, the mishap took place at about 1130 hours at Athsarai station, about 70 kms from the city.

“Coach number S5 and the pantry car of train number 12311 UP Kalka Mail, originating from Howrah and running up to Kalka via Delhi, were uncoupled at Athsarai.The train was moving at a very slow speed and no injuries were caused to any person aboard the train”, NCR PRO Amit Malviya said.

“The uncoupling caused a jerk and the train was immediately stopped.It will resume its journey after detaching of the sleeper coach – which will be taken to the workshop for necessary repairs.Passengers of the affected coach will be accommodated in the train”, he said.

“We have managed to minimise the effect of the mishap on the traffic on the busy Howrah-Delhi route. The Kalka Express, too, is likely to resume its onward journey not more than three hours behind schedule”, he added.