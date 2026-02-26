The Ministry of Railways has approved infrastructure projects worth ₹872 crore across Rajasthan, Keralam and West Bengal, aimed at modernising coaching facilities, easing congestion on high-density routes and boosting both passenger and freight capacity.

The initiatives are expected to deliver faster train journeys, improved safety standards, higher freight efficiency and broader economic gains, Indian Express reported.

Two major projects in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, two major projects have been cleared to strengthen coach maintenance infrastructure. Under Phase-I, a new coach maintenance facility will be developed at Shri Ganganagar station at a cost of ₹174.2 crore. The project is part of a broader plan to upgrade maintenance systems to support modern rolling stock, including LHB coaches and Vande Bharat trains.

ALSO READ WB SIR: SC mandates presentation of Class 10 pass certificates alongside admit cards for ID verification

Additionally, Phase-II will see the augmentation of coaching maintenance facilities at Lalgarh in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹139.6 crore. The expansion is intended to address rising maintenance requirements driven by the growing number of Vande Bharat and LHB train services in the Bikaner region. Together, these projects are designed to ensure improved reliability, safety and operational efficiency in train services.

Projects in Keralam and West Bengal

In Keralam, the 21.10-km Turavur–Mararikulam Doubling project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹450.5 crore. The section forms part of the Ernakulam–Alappuzha–Kayankulam corridor.

According to the Railways, “The doubling project will enable the operation of nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction and facilitate increased freight movement of approximately 2.88 million tonnes per annum. It will also result in significant time savings by reducing detention of freight trains by up to 17 to 19 minutes and passenger trains by about 12 to 15 minutes.” The project is expected to decongest the busy corridor and improve overall punctuality.

In West Bengal, the Ministry has sanctioned the construction of a 4.75-km Kalipahari Bypass Line at a cost of ₹107.10 crore. Once completed, the new line will provide direct connectivity between the South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway networks. This will eliminate the need for engine reversal at the yard, streamlining operations and reducing delays.