Indian Prime Ministers’ Museum lands in controversy, architect alleges plagiarism in building design

The foundation stone for the Museum on Prime Ministers of India was laid down on October 15. (Source: All India Radio)

The yet-to-be built Museum of the Prime Ministers of India in the Teen Murti complex of the national capital has landed in controversy. An architect has claimed that the design of the building has been copied from his design of the Library Block at the State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak. The allegations have been made by 84-year-old architect Raj Rewal.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a letter from Rewal’s office to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Director Shakti Sinha claims that the salient feature of the Ashoka Chakra (Dharma Chakra) on the slanting roof of the proposed design is a rip-off from his design.

“In fact, this building is the focal point of the entire campus of 22 acres of land… The design of the campus and the library in particular had been published prominently in various architectural magazines in India and abroad, which received wide acclaim for its innovative design,” the letter sent on Wednesday reads.

The allegation comes days after the foundation stone for the Museum was laid down by Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma had said that the museum is likely to cost around Rs 271 crore and will be constructed within a year. The museum will depict modern India through collections relating to the Prime Ministers, their lives, works and significant contributions made towards nation building.

“Currently, we only have memorials dedicated to three PM’s of India – Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi…This museum will also accommodate future PMs as well…It will not just have the PMs umbrella and cap, but messages from their lives…,” he had said.

He added that there should be no controversy over the ownership of the land on which museum building will be built as it belongs to the government. Sharma said a part of the land has been given to NMML while acres is still left which the government has decided to use.