Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his role in preventing an alleged hijacking attempt aboard a Flydubai flight last month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced.

Herzog made the announcement while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 last week, according to Israel’s Government Press Office.

The award recognises Captain Machchhar’s courage and professionalism during the September 30 incident, when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft.

I was honored to award 6 Israeli heroes of the flydubai flight with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism. I look forward to presenting the heroic Captain Smit Machchhar of India with the same award, once he fully recovers. The people of Israel salute you all! https://t.co/GRNKNH69fI — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 9, 2026

‘An honour and privilege’

Wishing the Indian pilot a full and speedy recovery, Herzog said his actions had helped avert a catastrophe. “Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel,” he said during the ceremony.

Herzog also presented the award to six Israeli civilians who helped restrain the attacker and prevent the situation from escalating. They were Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.

What happened in the flydubai flight FZ1073

On September 30, Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe inside the cockpit while the aircraft was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Regardless of suffering severe injuries, the Indian pilot managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.

The confrontation led to a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet in two minutes. A hijacking distress signal was subsequently sent, and the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.

All 180 people on board disembarked without injury

Captain Machchhar later recalled how he pushed himself to open the cockpit door regardless of being injured and under attack. Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call, he said he was determined to prevent the passengers from losing their lives. “I was lying on the floor injured but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside,” he told Modi.

“Others came in and also played a role [in controlling the situation]. I was of course fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die,” he added. The aircraft reportedly plunged more than 17,000 feet during the incident, around two and a half hours into its journey. It first transmitted an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before switching to squawk code 7500, which indicates a hijacking.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later told the media that one pilot had stabbed the other before “apparently trying to crash” the plane.

Captain Machchhar recovering in Abu Dhabi

Captain Machchhar is recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries in the cockpit attack. On Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the pilot was responding well to treatment and his health was improving. He added that the Indian embassy in the UAE was in regular contact with the captain, his family, local authorities and hospital officials.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE had also shared an update on Tuesday, saying that the captain was making steady progress. “Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health,” the embassy said, adding that it remained in close touch with his family, doctors and local authorities and was extending all possible assistance.

“We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery,” it added. Israel’s decision to honour Captain Machchhar recognises his role in the incident, in which he continued to act despite being seriously injured. His award will be presented once he has recovered sufficiently to receive it.