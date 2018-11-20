Indian peacekeeper injured in rebel attack in Congo

An Indian peacekeeper serving in the UN mission in Congo was injured in an attack by a rebel group. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary General, told reporters here Tuesday that according to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) elements launched an attack on Friday evening in the area of Boikene, close to Beni in North Kivu Province. One civilian was reportedly wounded, and two homes and a civilian vehicle were destroyed.

“A member of the Indian Formed Police Unit stationed there was also lightly wounded,” Dujarric said. Sources told PTI that the injured was a Border Security Force personnel and is “out of danger”. The UN Mission and the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) have increased security measures in the Beni area, including around hotels occupied by UN personnel and humanitarian workers who are focused on the Ebola response, and they have also expanded their support of police operations in the Beni area, Dujarric said.

The mission currently has over 16,000 military personnel, 1,368 police personnel and 4,145 civilians. According to MONUSCO data, India contributes 2,606 peacekeepers to the mission.

