Indian parliament attack: Leaders come together in emotionally charged ceremony to pay homage to martyrs. See pics

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists stormed into the Parliament House precincts and opened fire with automatic weapons. All terrorists were killed in the counter-attack by security personnel. (All India Radio Twitter )

2001 Indian Parliament Attack: Seventeen years ago, the Indian Parliament was attacked by five terrorists in Delhi on December 13, 2001. Five gunmen armed with automatic weapons stormed the Parliament and opened fire, killing nine people. Among the dead were five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was also injured in the attack died later. All five terrorists were also killed in the counter-attack.

Today, on the 17th anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack, leaders across the political spectrum assembled together to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives protecting them.

2001 Indian Parliament Attack: Leaders pay homage

On the 17th anniversary of the attack, PM Modi tweeted, “We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amidst various parliamentarians during the ceremony (express photo by Praveen Jain)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seen along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi looks on as the ceremony continues (AP)

Former PM Manmohan Singh walking to pay homage with BJP Chief Shah standing behind as VP Naidu and PM Modi look on (AP)

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack as others look on in the que. (Source: Indian National Congress)

The leaders had gathered in Parliament to pay floral tributes to the nine victims — six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a gardener, who lost their lives on the day. (Image: AIR Twitter)

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paying homage to the martyrs as others look on. (Source: Indian National Congress)