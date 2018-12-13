Indian parliament attack: Leaders come together in emotionally charged ceremony to pay homage to martyrs. See pics
Updated: December 13, 2018 3:01 PM
2001 Indian Parliament Attack Anniversary: On this day 17 years ago, five terrorists armed with automatic weapons who stormed the Parliament and opened fire, killing nine people.
2001 Indian Parliament Attack: Seventeen years ago, the Indian Parliament was attacked by five terrorists in Delhi on December 13, 2001. Five gunmen armed with automatic weapons stormed the Parliament and opened fire, killing nine people. Among the dead were five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was also injured in the attack died later. All five terrorists were also killed in the counter-attack.
Today, on the 17th anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack, leaders across the political spectrum assembled together to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives protecting them.