Indian parents support their children the most: Why Anand Mahindra isn’t amused

The findings of a recent survey have evoked mixed reactions from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. On Tuesday, Mahindra termed the statistics released by a survey as both good and bad news. The survey found that Indian parents spend the maximum time helping their children with their homework. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra said that while parents taking time off for their wards and working for their future is good, he wondered whether the generation is getting accustomed to spoon-feeding.

“This is ‘binary’ news; Both good & bad. It ’s good that we’re more involved in our children’s future & prepared to sacrifice time for them. On the other hand, are we creating a generation that is accustomed to being spoon-fed by intrusive, over-helpful parents?” he said.

According to the study by Varkey Foundation, Indian parents spend 12 hours a week on their children – making it the highest time spent on the children in the world. It may not be surprising for the Indians viewing the competitive environment in the country. Turkey is the next country where parents spend almost 9 hours helping their children with homework whereas parents in our neighbouring country, China, spend around 7 hours a week on their children. Parents in the United States spend around 6 hours while French parents spend just four hours on their children.

The study was conducted on almost 27,500 parents in 29 countries. This study shows that the children in developed countries receive less support from their parents as compared to their less-developed counterparts. In developed countries, children usually don’t get much support from parents. In the United Kingdom, only 11 percent of parents support their children after school whereas, In Japan and France, this is only 10 percent. The data collected from Finland shows that only 5 percent parents help their children after school.