Indian, Pakistani troops exchange sweets along LoC in Kashmir on Pak’s I-Day

"On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC," an army official said.
Army personnel on Saturday greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation’s Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
- UP Election 2022: Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur announces to fight poll against CM Yogi Adityanath
- World Trade Centre to Times Square, these iconic US sites will celebrate India's 75th Independence Day - check details
- Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes: Best quotes, wishes, messages, status to share on 75th Independence Day
“On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC,” an army official said.
He said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.
“The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC,” the official said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.