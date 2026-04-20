An Indian-origin man was among two US citizens reportedly detained at Srinagar airport after security officials found a satellite communicator and a GPS device in their luggage. According to a report by The Indian Express, police identified one of the US nationals involved in the incident on Sunday as Jeffrey Scott Prather.

Further citing police sources, the report established that Prather’s fellow traveller, who was also questioned by airport security, is a US national of Indian descent.

Detained at Srinagar airport: What was found in their bags?

According to sources cited by The Indian Express, security found a Garmin satellite communicator and a Garmin GPS device in Prather’s luggage; the latter was manufactured in Taiwan. He and the Indian-origin US citizen were reportedly scheduled to fly on an Air India flight from Srinagar to New Delhi.

The report further relayed information from police sources, stating that airport security initially handled the situation before handing both US nationals over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for questioning.

The police are currently investigating why the American duo intended to visit Kashmir. Given the region’s sensitive status, the presence of a banned satellite communicator and GPS device in their luggage has especially drawn attention to the case.

Air India’s protocol on satellite phone and GPS devices

The official Air India website details its policy on “unsafe and restricted items” in its baggage guidelines. The airline outrightly prohibits Satellite phones & GPS devices without authorisation from BSNL, MHA or DoT.

Other than that, it states that “Satellite handsets provided by INMARSAT (ISAT phone – with authorisations from BSNL only. Carriage of multiple handsets requires multiple authorisations)” are allowed in carry-on, but not in checked-in baggage. Even here, the maximum permitted battery capacity is 100 Wh.

Furthermore, it states that “other than BSNL-authorised Satellite handsets and GPS devices – Carriage in India is permitted with specific authorisation from DoT or MHA only (in switched-off condition)” are allowed on both carry-on and checked-in baggage.

Beyond the Air India guidelines, Sec 42(3) (d) of the Telecommunication Act 2003 establishes that possessing radio equipment in Indian Territory without authorisation is punishable.

“Use / Possession of other satellite phone service and GPS devices which are capable of receiving or sending communication directly to satellites is unlawful in Indian Territory, unless specific permission is obtained from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT)/ Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt. of India,” states the Air India website.

The official guidelines also highlight that passengers carrying satellite phones or GPS devices without valid authorisation will be prohibited from travelling and handed over to the local police for further necessary action. This has already happened in the recent case involving two US nationals as well.

The use of satellite phones, especially Thuraya and Iridium phones, is prohibited in India without government authorisation. Those illegally carrying such devices can be subjected to a fine under the Indian Telegraph Act. Such cases may also lead to arrests and seizures.