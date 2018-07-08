Indian-origin student killed in United States

Sharath Koppu, was studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (Image: ANI)

A 26-year-old student from Telangana was killed after unknown persons opened fire at a restaurant in Kansas City.

The deceased, identified as Sharath Koppu, was studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City or UMKC.

The victim’s cousin told ANI that a group of unidentified miscreants opened fire at a restaurant in Kansas, during which Sharath received five bullet injuries.

Although Sharath was immediately shifted to a hospital in the vicinity, his cousin said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

“My cousin (Sharath Koppu) moved to the USA in January this year, after he received full scholarship to study at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Last night, we got to know that he was brutally killed by gun shots fired by unknown people around 8 pm (USA time). This is a very sad day for all of us,” said the victim’s cousin, Sandeep Vemulakonda.

Sandeep urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to look into the matter and nab the culprit.

He also requested the Indian Embassy in USA to send Sharath’s body to Hyderabad for the last rites.