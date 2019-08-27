Indian-origin hotelier and Donald Trump’s ex-partner arrested for stealing luggage at US airport

Dinesh Chawla confessed that he steals luggage for the thrill and excitement. (AP File Photo)

An Indian-origin hotelier, who has partnered with US President Donald Trump on four hotels, was arrested at the Memphis International Airport for allegedly stealing luggage. The local police said that Dinesh Chawla put the stolen suitcase in his car and went back inside the airport to catch a flight, The New York Times reported. The incident occured last week.

Chawla was arrested when he returned to Memphis. The police recovered the stolen suitcase and another piece of stolen luggage from his car. The second suitcase had reportedly been stolen a month ago. The police said that the contents in the two suitcases valued at nearly $4,000.

Chawla confessed that he steals luggage for the thrill and excitement. The hotelier also said that he had stolen ‘over a long period of time’ but did not provide details about thefts he had committed in the past, said the NYT report. He said that he knew that stealing luggage was wrong, but did it anyway

Chawla and his brother Suresh Chawla run a number of hotels and motels in the Delta. They also started constructing a luxury hotel in Cleveland along with the Trump Organistaion. But the Trumps withdrew from the project in February.

The US president’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric submitted an undertaking that they were forced to withdraw from the project due to ‘harassment’ by the Democrats.

The relations between the Trumps and the Chawlas began in 1988 when the Indian-origin brothers’ father, V K Chawla, reached out to Donald Trump Sr for help starting a motel in Greenwood. Trump called the elder Chawla and suggested that he apply for a minority Small Business Administration loan, which he did successfully.