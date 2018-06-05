Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, check details for how to apply at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male candidates.(Reuters)

Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors for senior secondary recruits (SSR) batch, which will begin from February 2019. The candidates can apply from June 2, 2018 to June 15, 2018 on the official website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit of their performance in written test, physical fitness test and medical examinations.

The written paper will be of one hour and will come in English and Hindi languages and will be an objective type paper. It will consist of four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

Educational qualification includes qualification in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and atleast one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from any board recognised by Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India.

The date of birth of candidates should be between February 1, 1998 and January 31, 2002, both the dates are inclusive.

During the training period, the candidates will be given a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month. After completing the training, successful candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix, which is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, in addition to this, they will be paid MSP of Rs 5200 per month plus DA, as applicable.

The syllabus is available at the official website.

The physical fitness test consist of 1.6 km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squat ups and 10 push ups.

Proficiency in sports, swimming and extra-curricular activities is desirable.

Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per the medical standards prescribed. Minimum height of candidates is set at 157 cms.

The online applications will be sorted out State-wise, the qualifying cut off percentage of a particular state may be increased if more number of applications with higher percentage are received.

Short-listing criteria will be based on percentage of marks scored in 10+2. The cut off percentage will be calculated after considering best of five subjects, in which maths and physics are compulsory.