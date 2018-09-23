Indian Navy locates injured naval officer Abhilash Tomy

Indian Navy officer Abhilash Tomy and his vehicle

Indian Navy P8i was launched early morning on Sunday at 0200h to reach Commander Abhilash Tomy who was badly injured while participating in the Golden Globe Race, “rolling excessively” in the South Indian Ocean. The aircraft established visual contact with indigenously-built sailing vessel ‘S V Thuraya’, and has landed back at Port Louis Mauritius. Boat Mast is broken and hanging on the side.

The Sea state 4/5….waves height 10-12 Feet and heavy clouding and rains in area. Sea state is the degree of turbulence in Asia which is generally measured on a scale of 0 to 9 according to average wave height. Situation is being monitored at Naval Headquarters New Delhi as well as Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Melbourne Australia.

The Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat is enroute to Commander Tomy and INS Satpura and INS Jyoti heading at top speed to reach him.

According to media reports, Tomy, is badly injured after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across the southern Indian Ocean while taking part in the Golden Globe Race, is in touch with race organisers in France through messages and has requested for a stretcher as he cannot move on his own, a defence spokesman has said.