Indian Navy issues cyclone warning in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, heavy rains expected on Dec 16 and 17

Indian Navy issues Cyclone warning (Representative image)

In anticipation of the impending cyclone which is heading towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu, Indian Navy/ ENC has issued warnings to various District authorities and Department of fisheries in both the coastal states.

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma, “Aircraft sorties were flown along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu on Dec 13 for warning the fishermen and repeat sorties planned today also. Additionally ships at sea have been advised to warn the fishermen to return to nearest port. Ships of the Eastern Fleet with embarked HADR stores have been kept standby to respond to emergencies if required.”

Sharing more details on the conditions, he said that “there is a constant touch being maintained with respective SDMAs, the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred over southeast Bay of Bengal, about 700 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 960 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1130 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 0530 hrs IST of Dec 14).”

It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 36 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada during Dec 17 afternoon.

*Heavy rainfall warning* · Rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places likely to commence over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of north coastal Tamil Nadu from Dec 15 evening. · Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Dec 16 & 17.

*Wind warning for Sea areas* · Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevails over southeast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to increase gradually and become gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph by Dec 14 evening and 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph during Dec 15 evening to 16th evening over southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and 80-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during Dec 16 to 17 evening

*Sea condition* The sea condition is very rough over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become high from 14th December evening. The sea condition is very likely to be high over southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on Dec 15 and high to very high over westcentral & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Dec 16 & 17.

*Fishermen Warning* · The fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Dec 14, into southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on Dec 15 and west central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on 16th and 17th December. · Those, who are out in deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast.