Indian national acquitted of charges to kill Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 9:38 PM

A Sri Lanka court on Wednesday acquited an Indian national accused of plotting the assassination of country's president Maithripala Sirisena.

Maithripala Sirisena, sri lankaMaithripala Sirisena

A Sri Lanka court on Wednesday acquited an Indian national accused of plotting the assassination of country’s president Maithripala Sirisena. The native of Kerala Marceli Thomas was arrested last year in October after a complaint by Namal Kumara, a police informant. The later had alleged a plot to kill Sirisena and Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, an ex-bureaucrat and brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Country’s Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had acquitted Thomas of the charges of conspiracy to assassinate the VIPs after the case was taken up for hearing. On February 13, Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake hadd asked the CID to present proof to the court against the suspect in two weeks.

The CID, however, could not produce any evidence against Thomas implicating him in the conspiracy charges. Earlier, Thomas had pleaded not guilty on the allegation in the court. Claiming innocence he said that there was an attempt to frame him.

The court while hearing the case, said ut cannot order to keep a person in jail without any proof as is wanted by police.

He has however been remanded further overstaying in the in the country without a valid visa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indian national acquitted of charges to kill Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition