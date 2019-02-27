Indian national acquitted of charges to kill Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Maithripala Sirisena

A Sri Lanka court on Wednesday acquited an Indian national accused of plotting the assassination of country’s president Maithripala Sirisena. The native of Kerala Marceli Thomas was arrested last year in October after a complaint by Namal Kumara, a police informant. The later had alleged a plot to kill Sirisena and Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, an ex-bureaucrat and brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Country’s Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had acquitted Thomas of the charges of conspiracy to assassinate the VIPs after the case was taken up for hearing. On February 13, Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake hadd asked the CID to present proof to the court against the suspect in two weeks.

The CID, however, could not produce any evidence against Thomas implicating him in the conspiracy charges. Earlier, Thomas had pleaded not guilty on the allegation in the court. Claiming innocence he said that there was an attempt to frame him.

The court while hearing the case, said ut cannot order to keep a person in jail without any proof as is wanted by police.

He has however been remanded further overstaying in the in the country without a valid visa.