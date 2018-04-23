Indian Medical Association disappointed with PM Narendra Modi’s comments on doctors

In a letter to the prime minister, the IMA said the health system of the country would collapse without Indian doctors and the onus of the mess in the sector squarely falls on successive governments, including the present dispensation. (IE)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) today expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported remarks in London last week about alleged nexus between doctors and pharma companies, saying his comments brought disrepute to doctors in India. In a letter to the prime minister, the IMA said the health system of the country would collapse without Indian doctors and the onus of the mess in the sector squarely falls on successive governments, including the present dispensation. IMA Secretary-General Dr R N Tandon also said the doctors in the country are being “suppressed and exploited” by every means possible.

“The health system of the country would collapse without Indian doctors,” Tandon said in the letter. The letter also highlighted that the IMA has supported the ‘jan aushadhi’ scheme launched in 2008. “Why is a pharma company allowed to price the same drug categorised under different names with different profit margins? Doctors of this country are in no way in control of the price of this drug or stents,” it said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also did not agree with the prime minister’s reported statement.

“I disagree wid Hon’ble PM. Our docs have made India proud. The same docs have made revolutionary transformation in health sector in Del in last 3 yrs wid Del govt. Given proper working environment wid no political interference, our docs can transform health sector nationally,” he tweeted.