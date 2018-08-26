Indian jails ‘difficult places’, but ‘pretty decent’ for Vijay Mallya: Rahul Gandhi in London

Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is England, on Saturday, said that even though the jails in India are ‘difficult places’, they are ‘pretty decent’ for fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya. During an interaction with the Indian Journalists’ Association in London on Saturday, Rahul said that for Mallya who is wanted in India for a bank fraud of around Rs 9,000 crore, there is no reason to expect special treatment.

“Indian prisons are pretty decent as far as Mallya is concerned. Justice should be the same for all Indian people,” he said.

Targeting the government, the Congress president said that the Modi government is lenient to people who have defrauded Indian banks.

“There is a relationship between Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and the Prime Minister. No action is taken against them,” he said.

He also alleged that Mallya had met BJP leaders before fleeing India. Without taking anyone’s name, he said: “Before Mallya left India, he met senior BJP leaders… that is documented. I won’t name them.”

Mallya has been living in the UK since he left India in March 2016. He is currently fighting extradition case to India. India had presented arguments in London court that Mallya will be lodged in Barrack 12 at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. India had filed its response after the court asked the Indian authorities to submit a video of the prison quarters where Mallya will be kept if extradited.