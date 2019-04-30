Indian jailed in Singapore for taking bribes to under report weight of passenger bags

By: |
Singapore | Published: April 30, 2019 9:11:49 AM

A 37-year-old Indian national has been jailed for eight weeks and fined 800 Singapore dollars for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags on a flight at country's Changi Airport, a media report said on Tuesday.

A view of Singapore ?s Changi Airport. (Reuters)

A 37-year-old Indian national has been jailed for eight weeks and fined 800 Singapore dollars for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags on a flight at country’s Changi Airport, a media report said on Tuesday. Hiteshkumar Chandubhai Patel, who worked as a customer service associate for logistics service provider UBTS between January 2015 and November 2016, was ordered to pay a penalty of 800 Singapore dollars for the offence he committed, The New Paper reported.

Patel’s responsibilities at the work place included assisting passengers at boarding gates and check-in counters for Tigerair flights. However, he took money from an Indian national named Gopal Krishna Raju, who ran a side business of buying gold in Singapore and sending it to Chennai to be sold. “Instead of using a courier service, he would look for travellers to Chennai to help him carry the gold over in their luggage, and they would in turn get paid by his relatives there,” the tabloid website reported.

Raju offered Patel money and meals from January to October 2016 to under-report the weight of the bags. Patel’s offence came to light after Singapore Airport Terminals Services conducted a internal investigations following a report published in the New Paper on July 13 last year, claiming that a baggage-touting syndicate was operating at Changi Airport.

Patel is the third man to be jailed in the last one week for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags. Last Friday, a 47-year old Indian national named Ayyadurai Karunanithi and a Singaporean of Indian-origin named Gerizim Kirubai Raj Deved were jailed for nine and seven weeks respectively for committing the same offence.

The prosecution said that corruption in the air travel industry was potentially detrimental to Singapore’s reputation as a global aviation hub.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indian jailed in Singapore for taking bribes to under report weight of passenger bags
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition