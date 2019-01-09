Indian expat wins Rs 28 crore in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle, thought it was a prank!

8 Indians, 1 Pakistani and 1 Fiji national were among the winners at the raffle. (Twitter Image)

UAE-based Indian expat named Sarath Purushothaman won Dh15 million (over Rs 28 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle on Thursday (January 3). The list of top 10 winners included maximum Indians taking away most of the money. The winning ticket number is 083733 and it was bought on December 12, 2018.

When Purushothaman was contacted on the phone to inform him of his win, he first thought it was a prank. Khaleej Times reported that officials were not able to convince Sarath that he has actually won the biggest jackpot ever in the Big Ticket raffle draw.

When the officials called him on phone seconds after the winning ticket was announced, the man sounded far from being excited or even swayed by the good news. He just replied with an icy cold ‘OK’ from the other side followed by mumbling in Malayalam in the background.

The official called again and screamed in the excitement that it is not a prank and that he has already won. “If you go to our website, your name and ticket number are already showing. You are a multimillionaire!! But Purushothaman said, first I will confirm then I will inform you, and disconnected the call again,” he told the paper.

On Thursday morning, Purushothaman’s winning ticket no 083733 was picked in the raffle draw. His name along with the detail of other winners was also published on the Big Ticket’s official website. Officials reached out to Sarath a few times since it’s their initial call, moreover a reassurance that he is indeed the grand prize winner.

The second price of Dh100,000 was won by another Indian expat, Jinachandran Vazhoor Narayanan with ticket number 107150. Shahid Fareed from Pakistan with ticket number 002528 was declared the proud owner of the new BMW Series 4. 8 Indians, 1 Pakistani and 1 Fiji national were among the winners at the raffle.