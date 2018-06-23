Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria stopped from entering Gurdwara in Pakistan despite having required permission

Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria stopped from entering Gurdwara in Pakistan

India’s High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was denied entry to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan’s Hasan Abdal on Friday despite having required permissions from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is the second such incident happened this year. Bisaria went to Gurdwara Panja Sahib along with his wife to pray as it was his birthday. He had also acquired proper documents, but they were reportedly not allowed to leave their vehicle.

Earlier in April, India’s High Commissioner was stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib despite having an invitation from the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Pakistani authorities had that time cited security as the reason.

“The team could not meet the pilgrims on their arrival at Wagah Railway Station on April 12. Similarly, it was denied entry into Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 14, for a scheduled meeting with pilgrims there. The High Commission was thus prevented from performing basic consular and protocol duties for Indian citizens,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said then.

In the same month, a consular team from the Indian Embassy has barred entry to the Gurdwara when they are supposed to meet a group of Sikh pilgrims there.

The diplomats of both India and Pakistan have made several claims regarding the harassment of each others’ envoys. India had repeatedly asked Pakistan to provide and ensure safety and security of its diplomats and other High commission’s staff in Islamabad, saying they continue to face harassment and intimidation. In its several note verbale to Pakistan Foreign ministry, Indian High Commission had specifically pointed out three incidents of harassment of senior officials.

On April 5. VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs had said that both nations will resolve matters related to the treatment of envoys in line with the 1992 Code of Conduct for treatment of diplomatic or consular personnel in India and Pakistan.