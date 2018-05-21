Indian embassy’s field office in Nepal being shut as its purpose fulfilled: India

India was permitted to set up the temporary field office to issue passes to vehicles for plying on Indian roads in the bordering regions.

India said today it has decided to wind up a camp office of its embassy in Nepal as the purpose for which it was set up has been fulfilled.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian embassy’s Biratnagar camp office was opened in 2008 to deal with the situation arising out of the devastating Kosi floods and the decision to shut the office was conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli during his visit to Nepal last week.

“The purpose for which this camp office was opened has been fulfilled. Government of India had already decided to wind up the camp office and re-locate the personnel,” Kumar said, responding to a query on the issue.

He said Oli thanked Modi for informing him about the decision.

Speaking at the first parliamentary party meeting of the newly-formed Nepal Communist Party in Kathmandu, Oli, also the co-chairman of the party, said the Indian camp office would be closed as it had “outlived its purpose”.

India was permitted to set up the temporary field office to issue passes to vehicles for plying on Indian roads in the bordering regions after Koshi floods severely damaged a 17-km stretch of the east-west highway.

Initially set up in the eastern Sunsari district, the office was later shifted to Biratnagar, about 375 km from Kathmandu.

After a repair of the damaged portion of the highway, Nepal had asked India to shut down the camp office but the Indian side did not comply, according to Nepalese officials.

In 2004, India had sought the Nepal government’s permission to establish a Consulate General Office in Biratnagar by upgrading the field office, the Kathmandu Post reported.