Indian diaspora in Texas prepares to welcome PM Modi during US tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a community summit ‘Howdy, Modi!’ in September during his United States tour. Texas India Forum in Houston is hosting the summit for the community. Notably, “Howdy” is a short way of saying “How do you do?” and often used as an informal greeting in the United States, especially in Texas.

Jugal Malani, a convener of the “Howdy, Modi!” organizing committee, told the Indian Express that there exists a “synergy” between the United States and the hopes of a ‘New India’ that PM Narendra Modi represents.

He says, “The American dream shares many similarities with emerging Indian dream, and an event of this scale suggests an opportunity to build bridges across two great democracies.”

Those who wish to attend should note that while the attendance at the community summit will be free, passes are a must. It is to be noted that these passes are available on a first-come-first-served basis on the official website for the summit – https://www.howdymodi.org. The last date for registration is July 24. The rest of the details such as the venue and the time of the event will be announced soon.

The programme will include the prime minister’s address along with a cultural show by the Indian-American community. The summit will be broadcast live online as well as on television channels with an aim to reach over a billion people across America and India, said the press release.

This will be PM Modi’s third major address to the Indian diaspora in the United States after he came to power in 2014 and will be his first after the 2019 Lok Sabha results in May.

The other two were at held at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York in the year 2014 and Silicon Valley two years later.