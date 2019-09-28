Indian diaspora cheers PM Narendra Modi outside UN Headquarters

By: |
Published: September 28, 2019 3:03:58 PM

Waving the tri-colour and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram', "Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi', the crowd started gathering well before Modi arrived at the United Nations and erupted in a huge cheer as Modi began his statement.

Narendra Modi, indian diaspora at UN, UN Headquarters, Imran Khan, UN General Assembly, latest news on narendra modiBoth segments of the crowd stayed till the time Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were in the General Assembly. (PTI photo)

Hundreds of people from the Indian diaspora gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters cheering Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he delivered his address to the General Debate Friday. Waving the tri-colour and raising slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’, “Jai Hind’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi, Modi’, the crowd started gathering well before Modi arrived at the United Nations and erupted in a huge cheer as Modi began his statement.

Also read: Thank Imran Khan for spreading our name in the world, says RSS

The crowd carried placards and shouted and cheered. There was a heavy police presence as well due to a large number of protestors also at the venue. Both segments of the crowd stayed till the time Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were in the General Assembly.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indian diaspora cheers PM Narendra Modi outside UN Headquarters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition