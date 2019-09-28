Indian diaspora cheers PM Narendra Modi outside UN Headquarters

Both segments of the crowd stayed till the time Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were in the General Assembly. (PTI photo)

Hundreds of people from the Indian diaspora gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters cheering Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he delivered his address to the General Debate Friday. Waving the tri-colour and raising slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’, “Jai Hind’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi, Modi’, the crowd started gathering well before Modi arrived at the United Nations and erupted in a huge cheer as Modi began his statement.

The crowd carried placards and shouted and cheered. There was a heavy police presence as well due to a large number of protestors also at the venue. Both segments of the crowd stayed till the time Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were in the General Assembly.