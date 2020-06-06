Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Kant said one of the most encouraging developments during COVID-19 pandemic is how progressive and innovative the Supreme Court has been in adopting technology.

Indian courts are quickly adopting technology in a sustainable and forward-thinking manner, and each arm of the Indian system is working towards a solution-driven future, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

Kant said one of the most encouraging developments during COVID-19 pandemic is how progressive and innovative the Supreme Court has been in adopting technology.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift towards solutions that minimise contact and can be activated through technology, including for the resolution of disputes, he said in a webinar on “Catylizing Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) for Justice Delivery”.

Participating at the event, Justice AK Sikri said online dispute resolution has the potential to be time and cost saving.

It is then imperative to create awareness and provide incentive, he added.

Justice DY Chandrachud said that Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain have the potential to unlock disputes.

We have a mine of data on National Judicial Data Grid, which can be analysed, he said, adding that the E-committee has taken the decision to adopt open APIs to unlock creativity and entrepreneurial energy for justice services.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilkeni said the future is a hybrid led model, where courts hold both virtual and physical sessions.

It will be a transformational change in the way the justice system works, Nilkeni noted.