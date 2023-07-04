Indian consulate set on fire in San Francisco, US ‘strongly’ condemns vandalism | Video

In yet another incident of vandalism, the Indian consulate in San Francisco, United States, was set on fire in the wee hours on Sunday, Diya TV, a local channel, reported.

This is the second attack on the consulate. It comes after Khalistan supporters vandalised the consulate in March when the Punjab Police had launched a massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The Khalistani radicals allegedly attempted arson at the Indian consulate between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. But it was quickly doused by the San Francisco fire department and there were no major damages.

The report added that while the damage was limited, no staffers were injured in the incident. Khalistan supporters reportedly released a video in connection with the incident which was shared by Diya TV on Twitter.

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no…

The video, with the words ‘violence begets violence’ emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month.

Reacting to the attempted arson, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated on Twitter, “The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.”

The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.

Consulate vandalised in March

In March, as Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh in India, Khalistani supporters vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Videos surfaced of a huge crowd attacking the consulate as Punjabi music blared in the background. A huge graffiti that read “Free Amritpal” was spray-painted on the outer wall of the San Francisco building.

Protesters shouting pro-Khalistan slogans broke through security barriers to install two Khalistani banners inside the Consulate premises. They also hit the door and windows with iron rods.