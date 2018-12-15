Indian Coast Guard rescues nearly 500 tourists from Havelock and Neil islands stranded due to cyclone Phethai

Coast Guard was pressed into the service as many of these tourists needed to board the return flight to India.

Indian Coast Guard Saturday pressed five ships to rescue more than 500 stranded tourists from resorts in Havelock and Neil islands in Andaman and Nicobar. The tourists were stranded there for the last two days due to bad weather conditions following Cyclone Phethai.

As per the latest reports received till late evening, two coast guard ships rescued 100 tourists from Neil islands and brought them to Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar, located some 1,400 kilometres south-east of Chennai. Three other ships of Indian Coast Guard saved more than 200 tourists stranded at Havelock Island. Five ships of Indian Coast Guard, which were pressed in the service, have saved around 308 tourists including 80 foreign tourists from these two islands.

Later, the ships were pressed again into service and a total of nearly 500 people were rescued. The tourists were stranded at the resorts as private and government ferries, and ships could not ply to the Havelock and Neil islands due to inclement weather.

Coast Guard was pressed into the service as many of these tourists needed to board the return flight to India.

Located at around some 40 kilometres from Port Blair, Havelock and Neil islands are the most popular tourist attractions in the Andamans.

Indian authorities have advised tourists and other residents of these islands not to venture into sea given the prevailing weather conditions.