Indian civilisation only one that survived onslaught of foreign invaders, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo)

Indian civilisation is the only one that survived the onslaught of foreign invaders and is still a Hindu majority country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday.

Bhagwat was speaking at an event to launch a book on the life of former Congress president and founder of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Madan Mohan Malviya.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said the Sanatana Dharma is eternal and something which is eternal is Hindutva. It survived despite the onslaught of invaders because of personalities such as Malviya.

India is the only civilisation which survived the onslaught of invaders, whereas in other regions such as Africa and Australia, it totally collapsed. The country is still a Hindu majority, Bhagwat said.

He also asserted that Malviya always maintained relations with the RSS and was not averse to its ideology and said the country still needs such personalities.

Earlier in his three-day lecture series, Bhagwat had said a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ does not mean it has no place for Muslims as this concept is inclusive of all faiths and religions.

Asserting that the RSS’ philosophy is to take everyone along, he had categorically said the organisation works towards universal brotherhood and the cardinal principle of this brotherhood is unity in diversity. This thought comes from our culture, which the world calls Hindutva.

Hindutva is the essence of Indian cultural values and is aimed at fostering brotherhood among people of different faiths and views.