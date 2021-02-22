  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian boy in Dubai receives ‘heartfelt’ letter of thanks from PM Narendra Modi for stencil portrait

By: |
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 10:04 PM

In the letter, PM Modi said: "Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation.

Narendra Modi portrait V Muraleedharan MOS MEA Dubai artist Saran Sasi KumarV Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, with artist Saran Sasi Kumar and his portrait of PM Narendra Modi (Image courtesy: Twitter /MOS_MEA)

A 14-year-old Indian body in the UAE is over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra wrote him a ‘heartfelt’ letter of thanks for a painting of himself by the teenager, according to a media report on Monday.

Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26, the Gulf News reported.

Related News

Sasikumar, whose family is from Kerala, sent the portrait to Modi via External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan, who had visited the UAE in January.

In the letter, Modi said: “Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation.

“I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time, excel in the academic sphere. Best wishes for a bright and successful future.” A scanned version of the letter, bearing Modi’s signature is available on Twitter, posted on Sasikumar’s account.

In reply, Sasikumar wrote on Twitter: “Thanks a million to honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for his kind words in this letter appreciating my painting. This is a big motivation and source of inspiration for budding artists like me.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Sasikumar said stencil art is his passion and that he has made over a hundred portraits. He said the letter from Modi would always remain special as the prime minister’s hardwork is an inspiration for him.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indian boy in Dubai receives ‘heartfelt’ letter of thanks from PM Narendra Modi for stencil portrait
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AAP’s ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ in Punjab’s Moga on March 21; Arvind Kejriwal to address
2Smriti Irani buys land in Amethi to make house for herself, takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi
3Amarinder to lead Congress in assembly polls next year: Jakhar