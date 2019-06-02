Indian arrested for running international call bypass racket in Nepal

Published: June 2, 2019 8:09:53 PM

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Canadian national was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday as she was about to board a Hong Kong bound aircraft carrying illegal foreign currency.

A 36-year-old Indian man has been arrested in Nepal for illegally operating international calls that caused millions of rupees loss to the Himalayan nation’s telecom department, police said on Sunday. Khursed Ansari, a resident of Sunauli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation of Nepal Police from Kathmandu on charges of operating call bypass, a statement issued by the Nepal Police said.

The police also recovered a laptop, airtel 4G device, routers and 16 simcards from the accused, the statement said. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking Ansari in custody. Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Canadian national was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday as she was about to board a Hong Kong bound aircraft carrying illegal foreign currency.

The police seized USD 20,630, 1,400 Hong Kong dollars and 10,000 Nepali currency from Jeannia Gaw during a security check at the airport, the statement said. As per Nepal’s law, a foreign tourist cannot carry more than USD 5,000 without special permission while travelling.

