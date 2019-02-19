Indian Army sends out stern warning after Pulwama attack: Anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated

By: | Updated: February 19, 2019 11:58 AM

Indian Army on Tuesday appealed to mothers of Kashmir to ask their sons who have veered on the path of terror to surrender or be ready to face the bullet.

Pulwama Kashmir Indian ArmyPulwama attack: Anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated, says Indian Army

In possibly its strongest message on terror by the security forces so far, the Indian Army on Tuesday appealed to mothers of Kashmir to ask their sons who have veered on the path of terror to surrender or be ready to face the bullet. “I appeal to the mother of Kashmir whose sons have taken to militancy. Ask them to surrender. Be rest assured that anyone who picks up the gun will be eliminated,” Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, said at a joint press briefing by the security forces today.

Lt Gen Dhillon said that the the security forces have eliminated the top leadership of the Jaish e Mohammed in Kashmir within 100 hours of the Pulwama terror attack. “I would like to inform that in less than 100 hours of Pulwama terrorist attack, we eliminated have JeM leadership in the valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan,” he said addressing the media in Delhi.

“Our focus is clear on counter-terrorism operations. We are very clear that anyone who enters Kashmir Valley will not go back alive,” he said.

Speaking about the nature of the February 14 attack that left over 40 CRPF personnel martyred, the Army official said that the type of car bomb attack that took place in Pulwama happened after a long time in Kashmir. He said that all options are open for the military to deal with such attacks.

“We will keep all options open to deal with these kinds of attacks,” he said.

The top Army official added that “there is no doubt about involvement of Pakistan Army and ISI” in the attack.

“JeM is a child of the Pakistan Army,” he said.

Zulfiquar Hasan, IG (operations) of the CRPF, said that the the force is always ready to help citizens in any situation. “Our helpline number 14411 has been helping Kashmiris across the country in wake of this attack,” he said.

Hasan said that Kashmiri students from across the country have sought help from the security personnel via the helpline number. He said that security personnel will provide all possible help to Kashmiri students who are facing backlash in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.

“All Kashmiri children studying outside have been taken care of by security forces,” he said.

IGP Kashmir SP Pani said that there has been a significant dip in the recruitment of militants in Valley. “We have not see any recruitment in the last three months. The families are playing a huge role in this. We would like to urge the families and the community in curtailing recruitment,” he said.

JeM commander in Kashmir Abdul Rasheed Ghazi alias Kamran, the mastermind behind Pulwama terror attack, was killed on Monday by security officials in an encounter. He was believed to have orchestrated the attack.

A total of 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when a local suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway last week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indian Army sends out stern warning after Pulwama attack: Anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition