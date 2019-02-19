Indian Army sends out stern warning after Pulwama attack: Anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated

Pulwama attack: Anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated, says Indian Army

In possibly its strongest message on terror by the security forces so far, the Indian Army on Tuesday appealed to mothers of Kashmir to ask their sons who have veered on the path of terror to surrender or be ready to face the bullet. “I appeal to the mother of Kashmir whose sons have taken to militancy. Ask them to surrender. Be rest assured that anyone who picks up the gun will be eliminated,” Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, said at a joint press briefing by the security forces today.

Lt Gen Dhillon said that the the security forces have eliminated the top leadership of the Jaish e Mohammed in Kashmir within 100 hours of the Pulwama terror attack. “I would like to inform that in less than 100 hours of Pulwama terrorist attack, we eliminated have JeM leadership in the valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan,” he said addressing the media in Delhi.

“Our focus is clear on counter-terrorism operations. We are very clear that anyone who enters Kashmir Valley will not go back alive,” he said.

Speaking about the nature of the February 14 attack that left over 40 CRPF personnel martyred, the Army official said that the type of car bomb attack that took place in Pulwama happened after a long time in Kashmir. He said that all options are open for the military to deal with such attacks.

“We will keep all options open to deal with these kinds of attacks,” he said.

The top Army official added that “there is no doubt about involvement of Pakistan Army and ISI” in the attack.

“JeM is a child of the Pakistan Army,” he said.

Zulfiquar Hasan, IG (operations) of the CRPF, said that the the force is always ready to help citizens in any situation. “Our helpline number 14411 has been helping Kashmiris across the country in wake of this attack,” he said.

Hasan said that Kashmiri students from across the country have sought help from the security personnel via the helpline number. He said that security personnel will provide all possible help to Kashmiri students who are facing backlash in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.

“All Kashmiri children studying outside have been taken care of by security forces,” he said.

IGP Kashmir SP Pani said that there has been a significant dip in the recruitment of militants in Valley. “We have not see any recruitment in the last three months. The families are playing a huge role in this. We would like to urge the families and the community in curtailing recruitment,” he said.

JeM commander in Kashmir Abdul Rasheed Ghazi alias Kamran, the mastermind behind Pulwama terror attack, was killed on Monday by security officials in an encounter. He was believed to have orchestrated the attack.

A total of 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when a local suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway last week.