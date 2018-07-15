Indian Army, FTII join hands to provide acting skills to Baramulla youth

Army and FTII at the event. (ANI)

In a bid to build a unique bond with youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has joined hands with the Indian Army to provide acting courses to the youth of Baramulla district.

Among various courses related to film and television, one such course in screen acting was organised from June 25 to July 14, which provided an excellent opportunity to 30 youth of Kashmir to learn acting skills.

The course was conducted under the FTII’s outreach programme, which has short courses at the beginner’s level on Screen Acting and an intense 20 days foundation course was conducted under the mentorship of Phonsok Ladakhi, an actor, singer, yoga teacher and Vipassana practitioner.

Renowned actor Gufi Paintal was also invited as a special guest faculty to mentor the youth for the course.

On July 14, the closing ceremony of the course witnessed a live stage performance by the participants to mark the successful completion of the course.

The event was graced by Lt Gen AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander, GOC Dagger Division, Director FTII, Pune and various dignitaries from civil and district administration besides senior Army and Police officials.

A large number of youth trained by the Army in theatre and art earlier this year also witnessed the creative rendition of the budding artists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Gen Bhat highlighted the army’s continued efforts towards building bridges with the people, nurturing cultural heritage and identifying young talent among the youth of the Valley.

“It is a matter of honour for the army to be associated with the FTII in skilling and empowering the Kashmiri youth,” he said.

He congratulated all the participants of the course and thanked FTII for organising the courses for the youth of Baramulla.