Indian animation expert Bhimsain Khurana dead at 82

Indian animation pioneer and multiple National Award winner Bhimsain Khurana is dead. He was 82.

Khurana, known for films like “Gharaonda” and for iconic animation shorts like “Ek Anek Ekta” — with the unforgettable — “Ek chidiya, anek chidiya” song — died at a hospital here on Tuesday while undergoing dialysis, a family source told IANS.

A decorated filmmaker, Khurana is survived by his wife Neelam, sons Himaanshu and Kireet, daughters-in-law Youla and Tehzeeb and grandchildren Kabeer, Nivritti and Mohak.

A prayer meet will be held here Friday evening at ISKCON here.

Khurana obtained his diploma in Fine Arts and Classical Music from Lucknow University. In 1970, he made his debut with his first animation short “The Climb”, which earned him the Silver Hugo Award in the Chicago Film Festival.

Soon after, he directed and produced several animation and ad films. He further established his repute as a director and producer with his landmark animation short “Ek Anek Ekta”, which won him a National Award.

He ventured into feature film production with “Gharaonda”, which got Filmfare Awards. This was followed by two other successful films – “Doooriyan” and “Tum Laut Aao”.

Khurana also tried his hand at TV show production. His first tryst was in 1985 with popular sitcom “Choti Badi Baatein”, based on superstitions. He also made documentaries.

In 1991, he made computer-aided animation serial “Lok Gatha”, based on folk tales, and then a 26-episode series “Vartaman”, aired on Doordarshan.

Khurana was also a writer, and penned six books.

His banner Climb Films has been running since the last 31 years.