Indian American scientist gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Vivek Lall. Photo source: Reuters)

Indian American scientist Dr Vivek Lall was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Ritossa Family Summits in Dubai recently. “Your Lifetime Achievement Award is well-deserved and I congratulate you on your many accomplishments, which are making our world a much better place. I look forward to hearing more as you continue to make waves around the world through your incredible work,” said Sir Anthony Ritossa during the award presentation ceremony.

Dr Lall, who is known for playing a key role in enhancing India-US defence trade and instrumental in some of the top deals between the two countries was presented with the award in recognition of his “outstanding vision, dedication and success,” a media release said.

The award was given to Dr Lall in the presence of UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Also present on the occasion were the emerging young business tycoon Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates and princess Märtha Louise, daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway.

Ritossa Family Summits is the world’s leading family office investment conference, where world leaders and elite family office investors unite together to invest and create a brighter future.The event was attended by influential world leaders.

Over 400 elite family offices, prominent conglomerate business owners, Sheikhs, royal families, private investment companies, sovereign wealth funds and industry professionals representing over USD4.5 trillion in investor wealth attended the event.